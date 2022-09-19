ELONGATE Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $4.30 Million (ELONGATE)

ELONGATE (ELONGATE) traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 19th. During the last seven days, ELONGATE has traded down 19.4% against the U.S. dollar. ELONGATE has a total market capitalization of $4.30 million and approximately $43,041.00 worth of ELONGATE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ELONGATE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00117513 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005189 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005189 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002354 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.74 or 0.00881079 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About ELONGATE
ELONGATE’s total supply is 569,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 475,627,976,172,486 coins. The Reddit community for ELONGATE is https://reddit.com/r/Elongatetoken. ELONGATE’s official Twitter account is @elongateog and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling ELONGATE
