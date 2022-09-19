Embelton Limited Declares Final Dividend of $0.20 (ASX:EMB)

Embelton Limited (ASX:EMB – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Monday, September 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th.

Embelton Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.19, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Get Embelton alerts:

About Embelton

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Embelton Limited manufactures and distributes flooring, structural noise and vibration control system, metal fabrication, rubber and cork sheeting, and other industrial products in Australia and internationally. It operates through Merchandising, Commercial/Contracting, and Manufacturing segments. The company is involved in the supply and installation of flooring and consumer products, such as wooden parquetry flooring; prefinished and natural strip flooring; timber, bamboo, laminate, and hybrid flooring; rubber and sports flooring; adhesives and finishes; other flooring accessories; and compressed cork sheets, blocks, and rolls.

Receive News & Ratings for Embelton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embelton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.