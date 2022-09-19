Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF) Given New €72.00 Price Target at Barclays

Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from €77.00 ($78.57) to €72.00 ($73.47) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Embracer Group AB (publ) Trading Down 8.8 %
Shares of THQQF opened at $5.71 on Friday. Embracer Group AB has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $21.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.09 and a 200 day moving average of $7.62.
About Embracer Group AB (publ)
