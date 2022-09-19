Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF) Given New €72.00 Price Target at Barclays

Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from €77.00 ($78.57) to €72.00 ($73.47) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Embracer Group AB (publ) Trading Down 8.8 %

Shares of THQQF opened at $5.71 on Friday. Embracer Group AB has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $21.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.09 and a 200 day moving average of $7.62.

Embracer Group AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes PC, console, mobile, VR, and board games for the games market worldwide. The company has a catalogue of approximately 850 owned franchises, such as Saints Row, Goat Simulator, Dead Island, Darksiders, Metro, MX vs ATV, Kingdoms of Amalur, TimeSplitters, Satisfactory, Wreckfest, Insurgency, World War Z, and Borderlands, and others.

