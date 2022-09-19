Eminer (EM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.08 Million

Eminer (EM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 18th. One Eminer coin can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Eminer has a market cap of $2.08 million and $85,024.00 worth of Eminer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Eminer has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Eminer Coin Profile

Eminer’s genesis date was July 16th, 2019. Eminer’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,454,500,099 coins. Eminer’s official Twitter account is @eminerfans and its Facebook page is accessible here. Eminer’s official website is eminer.pro/#. The official message board for Eminer is medium.com/@EM29172525.

Buying and Selling Eminer

According to CryptoCompare, “Eminer hash rate service platform aims to reintegrate and redefine the mining industrial ecology based on blockchain hash rate with blockchain thoughts and finally build into a blockchain hash rate financial service platform integrating hash rate service, financial service, and information service.The corresponding platform token EM makes the miners and their hash rates token-based with certain value liquidity, which is the core of the entire Eminer ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eminer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eminer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Eminer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

