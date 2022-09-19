Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Price Target Cut to C$37.00

Empire (TSE:EMP.A – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$42.00 to C$37.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Empire Price Performance

Shares of TSE EMP.A opened at C$36.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$38.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$40.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.14 billion and a PE ratio of 13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.35, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Empire has a fifty-two week low of C$34.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.04.

Get Empire alerts:

Empire Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is a boost from Empire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Empire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

Empire Company Profile

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

See Also

