Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Price Target Cut to C$40.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Empire (TSE:EMP.A – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by National Bankshares from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Empire from C$42.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$44.44.
Empire Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of TSE EMP.A opened at C$36.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09. Empire has a 12-month low of C$34.71 and a 12-month high of C$46.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$38.78 and its 200-day moving average price is C$40.90.
Empire Increases Dividend
About Empire
Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.
