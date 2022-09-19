Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Price Target Cut to C$43.00

Empire (TSE:EMP.A – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

EMP.A has been the topic of a number of other reports. Desjardins cut their target price on Empire from C$48.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Empire from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Empire from C$42.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC cut their price target on Empire from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Empire from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$44.44.

Empire Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of TSE:EMP.A opened at C$36.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.76. Empire has a 52-week low of C$34.71 and a 52-week high of C$46.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$38.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$40.90. The firm has a market cap of C$13.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.09.

Empire Increases Dividend

About Empire

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This is a positive change from Empire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Empire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

Further Reading

