Empire (TSE:EMP.A) PT Lowered to C$44.00 at Desjardins

Empire (TSE:EMP.A – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Desjardins from C$48.00 to C$44.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Empire from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Empire from C$42.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$44.44.

Empire Stock Up 2.0 %

EMP.A stock opened at C$36.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$13.14 billion and a PE ratio of 13.09. Empire has a 12 month low of C$34.71 and a 12 month high of C$46.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.35, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$38.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$40.90.

Empire Increases Dividend

About Empire

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is an increase from Empire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Empire’s payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

