Empire (TSE:EMP.A) PT Lowered to C$45.00

Empire (TSE:EMP.A – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by CIBC from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on EMP.A. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Empire from C$48.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Empire from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Empire from C$42.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$44.44.

Get Empire alerts:

Empire Trading Up 2.0 %

TSE:EMP.A opened at C$36.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$38.78 and a 200-day moving average price of C$40.90. The stock has a market cap of C$13.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.35. Empire has a 12 month low of C$34.71 and a 12 month high of C$46.04.

Empire Increases Dividend

About Empire

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This is a positive change from Empire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Empire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.43%.

(Get Rating)

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Empire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.