Empty Set Dollar (ESD) Price Hits $0.0019 on Major Exchanges

Empty Set Dollar (ESD) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. In the last week, Empty Set Dollar has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar. Empty Set Dollar has a total market capitalization of $834,472.50 and approximately $14,944.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Empty Set Dollar coin can now be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Empty Set Dollar alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00119270 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005169 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005169 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.53 or 0.00865896 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Empty Set Dollar

Empty Set Dollar was first traded on August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Empty Set Dollar is www.emptyset.finance. The official message board for Empty Set Dollar is medium.com/@0xans.

Empty Set Dollar Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance.ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Empty Set Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Empty Set Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Empty Set Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Empty Set Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.