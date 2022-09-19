Energean (OTCMKTS:EERGF) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,150

Energean (OTCMKTS:EERGFGet Rating) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,500 ($18.12) to GBX 2,150 ($25.98) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on EERGF. Jefferies Financial Group raised Energean from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Energean from GBX 1,540 ($18.61) to GBX 1,750 ($21.15) in a report on Monday, September 12th.

Energean stock opened at $16.60 on Friday. Energean has a 52-week low of $10.98 and a 52-week high of $17.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.74.

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish and Tanin development located to the offshore Israel.

