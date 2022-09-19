Energean plc (OTCMKTS:EERGF) Short Interest Down 21.4% in August

Energean plc (OTCMKTS:EERGF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 390,600 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the August 15th total of 496,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,906.0 days.

Energean Price Performance

OTCMKTS:EERGF opened at $16.60 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.74. Energean has a fifty-two week low of $10.98 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EERGF shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Energean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Energean from GBX 1,540 ($18.61) to GBX 1,750 ($21.15) in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Energean from GBX 1,500 ($18.12) to GBX 2,150 ($25.98) in a research note on Friday.

About Energean

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish and Tanin development located to the offshore Israel.

Featured Stories

