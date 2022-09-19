Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Director Sherif Foda Sells 15,879 Shares

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) Director Sherif Foda sold 15,879 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $404,914.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,284.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Energy Recovery Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of ERII stock opened at $24.44 on Monday. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.92 and a 12 month high of $26.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.57. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 116.39 and a beta of 1.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Energy Recovery to $27.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in Energy Recovery by 27.8% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 6.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 3.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 194,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 1.0% in the second quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 94,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for the seawater reverse osmosis desalination and industrial wastewater treatment industries worldwide. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. It offers a suite of products, including energy recovery devices, and high-pressure feed and recirculation pumps; hydraulic turbochargers and boosters; and spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services.

Further Reading

