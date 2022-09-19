Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Director Sherif Foda Sells 15,879 Shares

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) Director Sherif Foda sold 15,879 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $404,914.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,284.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Energy Recovery Stock Down 3.8 %
Shares of ERII stock opened at $24.44 on Monday. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.92 and a 12 month high of $26.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.57. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 116.39 and a beta of 1.20.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Energy Recovery to $27.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Recovery
Energy Recovery Company Profile
Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for the seawater reverse osmosis desalination and industrial wastewater treatment industries worldwide. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. It offers a suite of products, including energy recovery devices, and high-pressure feed and recirculation pumps; hydraulic turbochargers and boosters; and spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Energy Recovery (ERII)
- Kroger’s is Your One-Stop Consumer Staples Stock
- Adobe Perfects the Art of the Faceplant for Investors
- Tax Credits are the Incentives in the Inflation Reduction Act
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
Receive News & Ratings for Energy Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.