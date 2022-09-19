Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Short Interest Down 10.1% in August

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,220,000 shares, a drop of 10.1% from the August 15th total of 6,920,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on ERF. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Enerplus from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Scotiabank raised Enerplus from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Enerplus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. National Bankshares raised their target price on Enerplus from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Enerplus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.89.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Enerplus Stock Performance

ERF stock opened at $15.42 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.77. Enerplus has a 1-year low of $5.89 and a 1-year high of $18.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 2.31.

Enerplus Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Enerplus by 32.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 303,883 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,850,000 after acquiring an additional 74,300 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 167.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,443,309 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,379 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Enerplus in the 1st quarter worth $829,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enerplus in the 1st quarter worth $23,004,000. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 145,475 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 69,490 shares in the last quarter. 52.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Recommended Stories

