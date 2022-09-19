Enigma 24 Hour Volume Hits $92,796.00 (ENG)

Enigma (ENG) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. One Enigma coin can currently be purchased for $0.0103 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Enigma has a market capitalization of $143,664.28 and $92,796.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Enigma has traded down 16.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00117703 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005182 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005181 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.93 or 0.00870102 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enigma was first traded on September 11th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 coins and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 coins. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Enigma is enigma.co. Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

