EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by BTR Capital Management Inc.

BTR Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,335 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 476.2% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1,436.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $121.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $71.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.41 and a 52-week high of $147.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.62.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by ($1.51). The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $182.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on EOG Resources from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. Bank of America upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $146.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on EOG Resources from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.58.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Stories

