EOSDT (EOSDT) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.25 Million

EOSDT (EOSDT) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. EOSDT has a total market cap of $2.25 million and approximately $2.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EOSDT has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One EOSDT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.85 or 0.00004407 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOSDT Profile

EOSDT was first traded on May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for EOSDT is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt. EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EOSDT is eosdt.com.

EOSDT Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it.EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOSDT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOSDT using one of the exchanges listed above.

