EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Price Target Lowered to $475.00 at Susquehanna

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Susquehanna from $496.00 to $475.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EPAM. Wedbush raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Cowen lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems to $520.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on EPAM Systems in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $510.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $473.33.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

NYSE:EPAM opened at $402.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $392.13 and its 200 day moving average is $328.95. EPAM Systems has a fifty-two week low of $168.59 and a fifty-two week high of $725.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a PE ratio of 64.95, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45.

Insider Transactions at EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.67. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. EPAM Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.64, for a total transaction of $252,120.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,696.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.64, for a total value of $252,120.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,696.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 47,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.30, for a total value of $20,238,396.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,047.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,527 shares of company stock valued at $28,901,058. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of EPAM Systems

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Suncoast Equity Management raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.7% during the second quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 2,139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 59.7% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 41.8% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EPAM Systems

(Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.