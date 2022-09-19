EpiK Protocol (EPK) Price Reaches $0.0095 on Top Exchanges

EpiK Protocol (EPK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. In the last week, EpiK Protocol has traded down 8.5% against the dollar. One EpiK Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EpiK Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.24 million and approximately $244,048.00 worth of EpiK Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About EpiK Protocol

EpiK Protocol’s genesis date was August 31st, 2020. EpiK Protocol’s total supply is 210,496,564 coins and its circulating supply is 130,057,090 coins. EpiK Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EpikProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EpiK Protocol is www.epik-protocol.io.

EpiK Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EpiK Protocol envisions building a decentralized KG using blockchain technology to expand the horizons of today's AI technology, tapping on the decentralized storage technology which originated from Filecoin, uniquely designed Token Economy which ensures fair incentives, Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO ) to ensure trusted governance, and Decentralized Financial Technology (DeFi) for reliable financial capabilities. Thus, creating a trusted, multi-party collaboration platform where all trusted contributors are rewarded fairly.”

