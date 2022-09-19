Equalizer (EQZ) Price Down 3% This Week

Equalizer (EQZ) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. One Equalizer coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0267 or 0.00000137 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Equalizer has a total market cap of $1.00 million and approximately $161,723.00 worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Equalizer has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Equalizer alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00119252 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005143 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005142 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.65 or 0.00862117 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Equalizer

Equalizer was first traded on April 9th, 2021. Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,450,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Equalizer is equalizer.finance/#firstPage.

Buying and Selling Equalizer

According to CryptoCompare, “Equalizer represents a flash lending marketplace, bringing together liquidity providers and borrowers. It incentivizes liquidity providers by offering them passive income for the same token they have provided as liquidity and giving them Equalizer governance tokens proportional to their funds and the lending duration. The borrowers (or arbitrageurs) have access to a plethora of highly liquid tokens.The Equalizer platform is governed through the DAO formed by the token holders. It's building an instant governance system with the near real-time implementation of voting results encoded in the platform. All votes will be made on-chain and the platform will be driven by a fully decentralized governance system.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equalizer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Equalizer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Equalizer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Equalizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Equalizer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.