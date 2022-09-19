Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Purchased by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Equifax were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Equifax by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,036,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,090,947,000 after purchasing an additional 155,572 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Equifax by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,808,841 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,799,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,363 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Equifax by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,720,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,304,828,000 after purchasing an additional 252,490 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Equifax by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,934,609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,444,804,000 after purchasing an additional 77,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Equifax by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,300,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $782,513,000 after purchasing an additional 188,179 shares during the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $183.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $200.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.25 and a 1-year high of $300.11.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 26.69%. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 25.66%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Equifax from $254.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Equifax from $225.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Equifax from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.13.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

