Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Equinix were worth $4,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,930,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,848,034,000 after purchasing an additional 228,639 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,928,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,552,383,000 after purchasing an additional 441,521 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Equinix by 8.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,377,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,988,106,000 after acquiring an additional 430,704 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Equinix by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,575,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,178,713,000 after acquiring an additional 72,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinix by 3.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,578,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,170,500,000 after acquiring an additional 58,502 shares during the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equinix alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EQIX. TheStreet cut shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Equinix from $718.00 to $716.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Equinix from $825.00 to $770.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com cut Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Equinix from $785.00 to $750.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $818.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Equinix Trading Up 1.4 %

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total transaction of $2,383,263.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,274,232.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total transaction of $2,383,263.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,274,232.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $245,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,835,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,808 shares of company stock worth $3,394,370. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix stock opened at $624.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $56.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.49. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $606.12 and a 1 year high of $873.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $664.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $685.03.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 176.39%.

Equinix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.