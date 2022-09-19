Ergo (ERG) Market Capitalization Achieves $189.94 Million

Ergo (ERG) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded 27.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $189.94 million and approximately $3.52 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.24 or 0.00016610 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,501.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000300 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00023864 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00153720 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.46 or 0.00269022 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $140.55 or 0.00720683 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $111.70 or 0.00572788 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005137 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 5th, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 58,638,426 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org/en. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

