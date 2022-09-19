ESR Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ESR Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,895,500 shares, a decrease of 20.9% from the August 15th total of 2,397,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6,318.3 days.

ESR Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ESRCF opened at $2.60 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.80. ESR Group has a 52-week low of $2.29 and a 52-week high of $3.90.

ESR Group Company Profile

ESR Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the logistics real estate development, leasing, and management activities in the Public's Republic of China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, and India. It operates through three segments: Investment, Fund Management, and Development.

