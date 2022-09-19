ESR Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ESR Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,895,500 shares, a decrease of 20.9% from the August 15th total of 2,397,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6,318.3 days.
ESR Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ESRCF opened at $2.60 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.80. ESR Group has a 52-week low of $2.29 and a 52-week high of $3.90.
ESR Group Company Profile
