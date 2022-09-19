ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) Short Interest Update

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Rating) (TSE:EPI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 375,000 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the August 15th total of 292,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 394,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech acquired 347,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $968,699.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,337,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,892,791.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech acquired 347,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $968,699.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,337,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,892,791.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.16 per share, with a total value of $948,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,879,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,579,482.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 652,091 shares of company stock worth $1,931,165 over the last 90 days. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ESSA Pharma by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 4,170,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,772,000 after buying an additional 851,612 shares during the period. Soleus Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,525,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,061,000 after purchasing an additional 657,434 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 724,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,288,000 after purchasing an additional 37,500 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,282,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma by 286.6% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 684,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,716,000 after purchasing an additional 507,239 shares in the last quarter.

EPIX opened at $2.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.63. ESSA Pharma has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $14.88.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Rating) (TSE:EPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.07. Equities research analysts anticipate that ESSA Pharma will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

