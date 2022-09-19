Essentia Achieves Market Cap of $504,936.00 (ESS)

Essentia (ESS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. In the last seven days, Essentia has traded down 14.4% against the dollar. Essentia has a total market cap of $504,936.00 and approximately $15,824.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Essentia coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00119173 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005143 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005142 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002319 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.55 or 0.00861446 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Essentia Coin Profile
Essentia launched on June 24th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 coins and its circulating supply is 1,428,668,414 coins. The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Essentia’s official website is essentia.one. Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Essentia Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Essentia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Essentia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
