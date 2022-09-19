Ethereum Classic (ETC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.36 Billion

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 23.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $4.02 billion and $1.36 billion worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $29.36 or 0.00154822 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,963.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000303 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00024408 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.63 or 0.00272266 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.40 or 0.00740392 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.10 or 0.00580571 BTC.
- COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000979 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005265 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.85 or 0.00257611 BTC.
Ethereum Classic Coin Profile
ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 136,951,236 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official website is www.ethereumclassic.org. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.
