Ethereum Meta (ETHM) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $67,212.00

Ethereum Meta (ETHM) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 19th. Over the last week, Ethereum Meta has traded 18.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Meta coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Meta has a total market capitalization of $54.55 million and approximately $67,212.00 worth of Ethereum Meta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00120144 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005121 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005120 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.75 or 0.00858852 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Ethereum Meta

Ethereum Meta’s total supply is 992,099,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,514,424,439,041 coins. Ethereum Meta’s official Twitter account is @EthereumMeta and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum Meta is ethermeta.com.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Meta

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ethereum Meta is a token that aims bring privacy to Ethereum transactions by using a smart contract mixer to shuffle transactions without the need of an operator.ETHM is an ERC20 token that powers the Ethereum Meta ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Meta directly using U.S. dollars.

