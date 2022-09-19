Etherisc DIP Token (DIP) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $120,400.00

Etherisc DIP Token (DIP) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 19th. During the last seven days, Etherisc DIP Token has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Etherisc DIP Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0100 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges. Etherisc DIP Token has a market capitalization of $2.40 million and approximately $120,400.00 worth of Etherisc DIP Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Etherisc DIP Token Coin Profile

DIP is a coin. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. Etherisc DIP Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 239,742,108 coins. Etherisc DIP Token’s official Twitter account is @etherisc. The official website for Etherisc DIP Token is etherisc.com. Etherisc DIP Token’s official message board is blog.etherisc.com.

Etherisc DIP Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherisc is a platform for insurance products development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, it aims to create a community where is possible for the users to collectively develop insurance products. The Etherisc main objective is to disintermediate the insurance market with a P2P platform, in order to become more efficient and reduce operational costs. The DIP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Etherisc. It is the network native internal currency and necessary to receive the transaction fees (% of insurance premiums or fixed cost). Furthermore, the DIP token can be used to reward platform users to build and maintain risk transfer products. “

