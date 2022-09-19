Etherparty (FUEL) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $35,546.00

Etherparty (FUEL) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. In the last week, Etherparty has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. Etherparty has a market capitalization of $268,036.70 and approximately $35,546.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Etherparty coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005312 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18,831.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005195 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00008559 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00060010 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010810 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005311 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 40.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005521 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00063767 BTC.

About Etherparty

Etherparty is a coin. Its launch date was September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Etherparty is etherparty.com. Etherparty’s official message board is medium.com/etherparty. The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Etherparty

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherparty is a user-friendly system for the creation, use, and management of smart contracts, that may dramatically expand the rate of commercial and consumer adoption of blockchain technology. While blockchain has the potential to recast the foundations of electronic commerce and data storage, the technology’s use by non-computer professionals has been limited by a lack of user-friendly applications. Etherparty unleashes the speed, cost-reduction and security benefits of smart contracts for individuals and businesses. Etherparty goes further to make otherwise complicated contractual agreements and processes simple and accessible while enabling infrastructure for authentication and automation. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Etherparty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Etherparty using one of the exchanges listed above.

