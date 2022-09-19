Etho Protocol (ETHO) Trading 16.5% Lower Over Last Week

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. One Etho Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0241 or 0.00000124 BTC on major exchanges. Etho Protocol has a market cap of $1.93 million and $49,750.00 worth of Etho Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Etho Protocol has traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Exp (EXP) traded down 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Etho Protocol Coin Profile

Etho Protocol (ETHO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Etho Protocol’s total supply is 79,897,593 coins. Etho Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Ether1Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Etho Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Etho Protocol is a decentralized project to its core. The project was born out of a dream to build an entirely democratized internet free from the centralized hands of corporate greed, where all data and information is completely held in the public domain, giving governance of this data back to the masses via consensus and democracy. The Problem: Free-speech and anti-censorship are the cornerstone of any democracy but with the rise of deplatforming and online censorship, media platforms our society relies on are becoming more and more unreliable for the average user. Free-flowing information and ideas are almost always catalysts for the next stages of societal evolution and exponential technological growth. Online censorship today ranges from something as small as a single blocked tweet all the way up to a full corporate website being banned if the messaging doesn’t fit an individual platforms definition of appropriate. The Solution: Giving the power back to society via consensus to determine a broader definition of appropriate information and messaging is the project goal. It has accomplished this in three ways: -Decentralize content & storage hosting, so no single entity has control over what is appropriate. -Utilize community and user consensus to moderate this decentrally stored content. -Maintain a closed-loop economy around steps one and two to encourage participation, reward contribution and network utilization. Decentralized Content & Storage Network: At the core, the Ether-1 Network is built on top of an EVM (Ethereum Virtual Machine) blockchain, utilizing a hybrid POW (proof-of-work) consensus mechanism and a network of community-owned collateralized nodes which all contribute storage and bandwidth to the network. Decentralized Governance for Content Moderation: Pure free-speech and anti-censorship comes at the cost of any piece of data being allowed on the network unchecked. It balances this with allowing collateralized node/network participants to moderate content based on on-chain decentralized voting. Governance participants are rewarded for their participation in the system. Economy Built to Reward Participation and Utilization: All network participants are rewarded monetarily in our native coin (ETHO) for their contributions. Collateralized node owners and miners are all rewarded each block with a share of the block reward. Node owners also receive a split of network storage revenue generated from data uploads. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. Telegram | Discord | Facebook | LinkedIn | Pinterest | Reddit | Medium Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etho Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

