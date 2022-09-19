EUNO Price Tops $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (EUNO)

EUNO (EUNO) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 19th. One EUNO coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EUNO has a total market cap of $1.17 million and $1,151.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EUNO has traded 20.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Secret (SIE) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Mars Ecosystem Token (XMS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Connect (CNT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Smartchem (SMAC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded down 61.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000643 BTC.

EUNO Coin Profile

EUNO (EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,654,627,946 coins. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EUNO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services.”

