Evedo (EVED) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $67,392.00

Evedo (EVED) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. One Evedo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0245 or 0.00000126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Evedo has traded down 16% against the US dollar. Evedo has a market cap of $360,302.11 and approximately $67,392.00 worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Evedo Profile

Evedo’s launch date was August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,677,017 coins. Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Evedo’s official website is www.evedo.co.

Evedo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evedo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Evedo using one of the exchanges listed above.

