Evercore ISI Lowers Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $350.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI from $475.00 to $350.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $470.00 to $340.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Bank of America cut shares of Adobe from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $434.35.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $299.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $396.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $407.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe has a 12-month low of $292.14 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The company has a market cap of $140.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Activity

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.07. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Adobe will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,595,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Adobe in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 123.7% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

