EverRise Hits One Day Volume of $122,166.00 (RISE)

EverRise (RISE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. EverRise has a total market cap of $27.05 million and $122,166.00 worth of EverRise was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EverRise has traded down 14.6% against the dollar. One EverRise coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EverRise alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00115730 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005345 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005345 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.61 or 0.00895808 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About EverRise

EverRise was first traded on June 15th, 2021. EverRise’s total supply is 71,618,033,988 coins and its circulating supply is 63,879,133,973 coins. EverRise’s official website is www.everrise.com. The Reddit community for EverRise is https://reddit.com/r/EverRise. EverRise’s official Twitter account is @EverRiseToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EverRise

According to CryptoCompare, “EverRise is a blockchain technology company focused on increasing accessibility to decentralized finance by bringing security solutions to the space. Through an innovative ecosystem of decentralized applications, EverRise provides investors and developers the tools to access the widest possible market with the maximum level of security.The EverRise token is a multi-chain, collateralized cryptocurrency that powers the EverRise dApp ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EverRise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EverRise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EverRise using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EverRise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EverRise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.