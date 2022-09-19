EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $39,000 Stock Holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) by 530.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 523 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in Logitech International during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 2,030.3% in the 1st quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LOGI shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Logitech International from CHF 84 to CHF 68 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Logitech International from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Logitech International from CHF 72 to CHF 66 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Logitech International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

LOGI stock opened at $48.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.98. Logitech International S.A. has a 1 year low of $46.45 and a 1 year high of $100.78.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.9782 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 26th. This is a boost from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.97.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

