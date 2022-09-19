EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating) by 84.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,927 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Global Financials ETF stock opened at $67.05 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.36. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $62.48 and a 12-month high of $86.71.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

