Exeedme (XED) Trading 14.1% Lower Over Last Week

Exeedme (XED) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. During the last week, Exeedme has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Exeedme has a total market cap of $4.91 million and $295,206.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Exeedme coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0579 or 0.00000308 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.79 or 0.00115713 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005310 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005311 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.78 or 0.00890958 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Exeedme

Exeedme was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,830,976 coins. Exeedme’s official website is www.exeedme.com. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Exeedme

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exeedme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Exeedme using one of the exchanges listed above.

