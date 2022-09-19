Expanse Achieves Market Cap of $228,731.49 (EXP)

Expanse (EXP) traded 98.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. Expanse has a total market cap of $228,731.49 and $1,540.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Expanse has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar. One Expanse coin can now be purchased for $0.0122 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Exp (EXP) traded 26.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Expanse

Expanse is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech. Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech.

Buying and Selling Expanse

According to CryptoCompare, “Expanse is a decentralized cryptographic information, application, and contract platform. It is among the first of such to be fairly distributed, democratically controlled, and community managed. Through the use of smart contracts and decentralized blockchain technology, it is run not by any one individual or group, but by the users of Expanse itself. The project is organized, managed, and operated through a decentralized organization leveraging direct influence over the platform and its future to those that matter most: our community. New features, integration, and core modifications of the expanse platform and organization can be nominated, voted on, and implemented according to the collective opinion.”

