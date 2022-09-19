Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC trimmed its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,186 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,799 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 4,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 3,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 829,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,044,000 after acquiring an additional 82,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 3,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.69.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $93.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $388.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.62. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $52.96 and a 52-week high of $105.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.40. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.51%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

