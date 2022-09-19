FansTime (FTI) Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges

FansTime (FTI) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 19th. FansTime has a market capitalization of $174,214.18 and $1.61 million worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FansTime coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, FansTime has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FansTime Profile

FansTime launched on July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 coins. FansTime’s official website is www.fanstime.org/english.html. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FansTime Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FansTime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FansTime using one of the exchanges listed above.

