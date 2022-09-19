Fear (FEAR) Price Hits $0.14 on Exchanges

Fear (FEAR) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. One Fear coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000755 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Fear has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fear has a market cap of $923,306.52 and approximately $1.12 million worth of Fear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00115730 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005345 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005345 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.61 or 0.00895808 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Fear

Fear’s genesis date was April 30th, 2021. Fear’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear’s official website is www.fearnft.games. Fear’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Fear

According to CryptoCompare, “Fear NFT's develop horror-based blockchain NFT games targeting teenagers and young adults. Utilising its gamer base and strong organic brand value, it aims to enrich the gaming experience for existing and new gamers by introducing game asset ownership and interactivity via those assets.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fear should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

