FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Purchased by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,269 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in FedEx were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. American National Bank raised its position in FedEx by 206.7% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 344.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 71.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $230.04 per share, for a total transaction of $207,036.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at $304,803. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,810 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,898 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $333.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $314.00 to $246.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered FedEx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $258.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital lowered FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $339.00 to $202.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $288.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.57.

FDX stock opened at $161.02 on Monday. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $155.00 and a 12 month high of $266.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $41.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $221.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.01.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 32.17%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

