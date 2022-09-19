FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Downgraded to Neutral at Bank Of America (Bofa)

Bank Of America (Bofa) cut shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have $186.00 price target on the shipping service provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $275.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on FedEx from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on FedEx from $255.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on FedEx from $308.00 to $232.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cowen cut their target price on FedEx from $310.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on FedEx from $270.00 to $215.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $245.04.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX stock opened at $161.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $221.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.01. FedEx has a 52 week low of $155.00 and a 52 week high of $266.79. The company has a market cap of $41.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.21.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.17%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total transaction of $2,571,129.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,745,359.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total transaction of $2,571,129.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,745,359.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FedEx

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in FedEx by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,674,920 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,312,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031,046 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at about $593,029,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the second quarter valued at about $229,102,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in FedEx during the second quarter valued at about $181,239,000. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the second quarter valued at about $161,754,000. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

