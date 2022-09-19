FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Shares of FNHC stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41. FedNat has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $2.89.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in FedNat by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 691,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 103,209 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of FedNat by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 67,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 22,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of FedNat in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 26.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FedNat Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi. The company is involved in the homeowners and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

