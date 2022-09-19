Fetch.ai Trading Down 10% Over Last 7 Days (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $61.21 million and $7.69 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for $0.0820 or 0.00000432 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded down 10% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00089377 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00080700 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00020777 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00031900 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00007710 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2019. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

