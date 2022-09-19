FibSWAP DEx (FIBO) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $14,653.00

FibSWAP DEx (FIBO) traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 19th. One FibSWAP DEx coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. FibSWAP DEx has a total market cap of $2.84 million and $14,653.00 worth of FibSWAP DEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FibSWAP DEx has traded up 26.5% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00119290 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005170 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005169 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002321 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.69 or 0.00866823 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About FibSWAP DEx
FibSWAP DEx’s total supply is 9,239,340,704 coins and its circulating supply is 4,363,627,088 coins. The Reddit community for FibSWAP DEx is https://reddit.com/r/FibswapDEx. FibSWAP DEx’s official Twitter account is @FibSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling FibSWAP DEx
Receive News & Updates for FibSWAP DEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FibSWAP DEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.