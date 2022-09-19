Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) Shares Acquired by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Rating) by 399.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,417 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.49% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $7,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,738,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 30.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 160,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,690,000 after purchasing an additional 37,287 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 36,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,327,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,908,000 after purchasing an additional 96,516 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $570,000.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Stock Performance

FNCL opened at $46.81 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 1-year low of $43.12 and a 1-year high of $59.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.03.

