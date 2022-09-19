Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management cut its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,399 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.46% of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF worth $8,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 18.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,252,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,879,000 after buying an additional 504,190 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 483,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,186,000 after purchasing an additional 25,509 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 21.3% in the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 408,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,575,000 after purchasing an additional 71,693 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 25.3% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 395,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,933,000 after purchasing an additional 79,794 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 71.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 339,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,248,000 after purchasing an additional 141,421 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:FUTY opened at $47.59 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.87. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 12-month low of $40.91 and a 12-month high of $50.25.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.