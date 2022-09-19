Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Shares Sold by Minot Wealth Management LLC

Minot Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 65.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,140 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 4,558,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,895,000 after acquiring an additional 263,874 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 30.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,575,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,437,000 after purchasing an additional 370,147 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 20,003.8% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,130,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,814 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $51,901,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 959,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,734,000 after buying an additional 61,092 shares during the period.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock opened at $45.81 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.74. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a one year low of $45.68 and a one year high of $53.83.

